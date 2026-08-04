Nolan Wells’ mom marks his birthday month in emotional post, shares heartwarming photos, ‘This year will be different…’

“It’s Nolan’s birthday month,” Wonsley wrote on Facebook. “He was turning 19 with his entire life ahead of him. This year will be different because we will be celebrating memories. No matter your theories or made up “truths”, remember my husband and I lost our child. OUR BABY IS DE*D. How and why remains to be seen.”

In another post, Wonsley shared photos of Wells, and some of him with his loved ones, captioning it, “You are/were such a blessing in our lives. Raising you was my (our) greatest achievement in life. Watching you grow into an incredible human was absolutely heartwarming. Thank you Lord for the 18 years we had with our sweet sonshine. My hearts hurts every second of everyday but your father and I will not stop advocating for you. We love baby.”

Christine Wonsley recently slammed people criticizing her legal team Wonsley recently hit out at people trying to give her family advice on how they are “handling” the death of their son. Attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by the family, has come under fire for his handling of the case.

“Please DO NOT call my/my husband’s phone trying to give us advice about how we are handling the death of OUR CHILD, telling us how to handle people, and questioning our legal team. We are all doing our best. At the end of the day the only question Elmore and I need answered is WHAT HAPPENED TO OUR SON NOLAN. #JusticeForNolanWells #Forever18,” Wonsley wrote on Facebook.

Also Read | Nolan Wells audio: Listen to frantic call made from boat on Horn Island, ‘We’re sinking’

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

An independent autopsy commissioned by Wells’ family was inconclusive, Crump previously announced. The autopsy found the teen’s cause and manner of death to be “undetermined” pending further investigation.