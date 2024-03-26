Donald Trump is one of world's 500 richest people. His net worth is…

Former US President Donald Trump’s business empire saw its single-greatest day on record resulting in a surge in his wealth. As Donald Trump faces a deadline to post a bond of more than $500 million in a New York fraud lawsuit, an appeals court cut the amount he has to give to $175 million. He said that hw would cover the amount while his social media company Trump Media & Technology Group completed a 29-month-long merger process, With this, shares worth billions of dollars on paper are now officially Donald Trump’s. Former US President Donald Trump faces a deadline to post a bond covering a $454 million civil judgment against him in a New York state case.(AFP)

Increase in Donald Trump's net worth

Donald Trump's net worth increased by more than $4 billion owing to which he joined the world’s wealthiest 500 people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time ever with a fortune of $6.5 billion. Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a statement, “We have a great company and are incredibly honored." With this, Donald Trump, who is campaigning to return to the White House, is equal to Joe Ricketts, Gordon Getty and Tony James in terms of net worth, as per the index.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What we know about Donald Trump's wealth?

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he has “almost five hundred million dollars in cash.” In an April 2023 deposition, he said he had “substantially in excess of 400 million in cash". In 2021 statement of financial condition, he showed that he had $293.8 million worth of cash and cash equivalents at the time while in 2022, he reported at least $537 million in revenues related to golf courses and hotels and $30.4 million in licensing fees and royalties.

What we know about Donald Trump's properties?

The former US President owns hotels, office buildings, residential buildings, golf courses and estates: 40 Wall Street, an office building in New York, Trump Tower in Manhattan, and the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The financial statement showed that his properties were worth $4.3 billion in 2021.