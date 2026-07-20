'Score of 38 stands': NTA rejects Lucknow NEET candidate's 640 marks allegations

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday rejected claims made by a Lucknow-based NEET-UG 2026 candidate that her answer sheet had been changed. The agency said their records showed no discrepancy and that the OMR sheet being circulated online was digitally altered. The agency said it had verified the records of Pratibha Trivedi after she alleged that she should have scored around 640 marks but was awarded only 38. (Representative/HT file)

In a statement, the agency said it had verified the records of Pratibha Trivedi after she alleged that she should have scored around 640 marks but was awarded only 38.

"NTA has verified the record. The genuine OMR of the candidate is with NTA. It was also emailed to her at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge window," the agency said.

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It added, "The image being circulated is a digitally altered version of the genuine OMR sheet. It is not, however, the sheet held on record with NTA and has been significantly altered digitally."

"The score of 38 marks is verified and stands as declared," the statement said. The agency also warned that "creating or circulating a forged OMR answer sheet is an offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024."