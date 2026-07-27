Predominantly, the field one pursued in education determined the industry they worked in. Degrees defined careers, but over the past few years, the rise of AI has changed this perception completely. Will AI replace your job? Degrees and skills that have best future

AI is not the wizard providing automated answers to questions or generating plain text, but it is producing complex code, evaluating financial reports, writing legal documents and making mundane and entry-level professionals’ tasks easier through automation.

With such immense changes, the question is no longer whether AI will replace human jobs, but the kinds of work that still require a human being.

The answer lies less in the title of a degree but more in the nature of the skills it develops.

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Degrees Built on Repetition are Obsolete As generative AI matures, innumerable knowledge-based tasks can now be performed in real-time. Activities that follow predictable patterns, including basic coding, drafting content, data analysis or routine business reporting, can now be completed in a few minutes using Gen AI. With automation being widely accessible and cost-effective, employers are seeing human resources beyond academic expertise and assessing how one is working alongside AI rather than competing with it.

This shift puts pressure on degrees that have traditionally led graduates to follow rules-based desk jobs. A generic degree, commerce qualification or computer science programme that largely focuses on theory over practical application, barely guarantees employability. More than one’s degree, their specialisation and project experience, along with problem-solving ability leveraging AI is evaluated.

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It does not translate into technical education leading to becoming obsolete. Professionals who can oversee intelligent systems will remain more valuable than those performing mundane technical tasks which can easily be automated by AI.

The Human Advantage Cannot Be Automated While software-led organisations can leverage AI to ease daily repetitive tasks, innumerable professions depend on human cognition more than machines can replicate. Medical, educational, and social work degrees depend heavily on empathy and ethical judgment which is dominated by human presence. AI can help with diagnostics, documentation and administrative tasks, but accountability still remains people’s role. AI-assisted diagnosis can be acceptable to patients, but a doctor or a nurse is needed to reassure the patient about the course of medication/ recovery.

Creative careers are seeing AI as an enabler rather than a threat. Designers, filmmakers, writers and artists are leveraging Gen AI to create first drafts and reduce production time, which would take longer in case of complete human dependence. Despite this, storytelling, uniqueness, and creative expertise while being culturally aware remain innately human strengths.

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Another category proving strong is interdisciplinary education. Programs that leverage technology in the fields of policy, science, ethics, etc., enable individuals to resolve problems through both cognition and technical expertise. Vocational professions also remain undisputed by AI. Electricians, hospitality professionals, among other professions that demand physical execution, situational consciousness and real-time decision-making possess strong career options.

Degrees Alone Are No Longer Enough In the current times, employers are evaluating candidates on the skills that they have acquired rather than focusing on what they have studied. Portfolios, GitHub repositories, published research, internships and real-world projects are now more robust indicators of potential than certificates. As India witnesses a large number of graduates every year with similar qualifications, this approach applies. AI is exposing the gap between possessing a degree and representing competence.

The future hence belongs not to "AI-proof" degrees but to AI-ready professionals. Students should be urged to pursue higher education that is in line with the upcoming opportunities. A commerce graduate can build expertise in AI-enabled compliance, a computer science student can focus on AI product management, while humanities graduates can strengthen their prospects through policy, user experience or digital strategy. While an individual’s approach will help them shape their career, institutions as well must revisit their approach to prepare students. Empowering students with knowledge and application of AI, ethics, project-led learning and cooperative problem-solving skills must remain pivotal to every programme.

(This article is written by Divyansh Chaudhari, Founder, TerraTern- Global Talent Mobility Platform)