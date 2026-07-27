All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 11. Candidates who want to apply for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 11 can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 11: Registration begins for 2218 posts at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date to apply for the examination is August 13, 2026. The exam centre details will be available on September 3, and the admit card will be available from September 9, 2026.

The CBT Stage 1 exam will be held on September 12, 2026. The exam duration is for 90 minutes. 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude, and 80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level) will be asked.

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The question paper will be divided into 5 sections, each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

The qualifying marks in the Stage I : NORCET Preliminary Examination will be 50th percentile for UR/EWS, 45th percentile for OBC and 40th percentile for SC & ST. For PWBD, an additional 5 percentile relaxation will be given irrespective of the category.

Candidates who have a B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognised Institute or University OR B.Sc (post certificate)/ post-Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognised Institute/ University.

Direct link to apply here

AIIMS NORCET 11: How to Apply The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years.

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on the AIIMS NORCET 11 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit, and your registration is done.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit, and your application has been submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The application fee is ₹3000/- for general/OBC candidates and ₹2400/- for SC/ST candidates/EWS. PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

Official Notification Here