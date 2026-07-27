Indian Institutes of Management has announced CAT 2026 exam date. The Common Admission Test will be held on November 29, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the notification on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2026: IIM CAT exam date announced, registration begins next week at iimcat.ac.in

The registration process for IIM CAT will begin on August 3, 2026. The last date to apply is September 15, 2026. The admit card will be available for download from November 4 onwards.

Read below for eligibility, exam pattern and other details here.

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Eligibility Criteria The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University.

Candidates appearing for the final year of a Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. Candidates applying for CAT 2026 should fulfil any one of the following conditions:

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a) Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks*.

b) Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA (CMA)/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage*.

c) Should be in the final year of a Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage*.

*SC/ST/PwBD candidates should have a minimum 45%. For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%.

Registration Fee The registration fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates is ₹1350/- and all other candidates is ₹2700/-. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

Exam Pattern The IIM CAT exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.

Detailed Notification Here