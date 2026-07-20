Want to dress sustainably? Start with these expert tips and everyday wardrobe essentials (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → For years, the fashion industry has been synonymous with rapidly changing trends and overflowing wardrobes. But today, the conversation is shifting from buying more to buying better. Sustainable fashion is no longer reserved for niche brands or conscious shoppers, it's becoming a mindset that values quality over quantity, timeless style over fleeting trends, and thoughtful purchases over impulse buys.

Climate conversations, overflowing landfills and growing awareness around textile waste have encouraged consumers to rethink the way they shop. Instead of chasing dozens of micro-trends every season, many people are investing in fewer, better-made pieces that can be worn repeatedly. The idea isn't to stop enjoying fashion, it's to enjoy it more responsibly.

So, what exactly is sustainable fashion? At its core, it refers to clothing that's designed, produced and consumed with minimal environmental impact. That could mean choosing organic cotton over conventionally grown cotton, recycled fabrics instead of virgin materials, supporting local artisans, buying garments that last longer, or simply repeating outfits rather than treating them as one-time purchases. Sustainability isn't about perfection, it's about making more mindful decisions with every purchase.

According to Shubha Mitra, Fashion Designer & Founder, Shubha Design Studio and Laadla Laadli India, the future of fashion depends on making more conscious choices.

"Fashion sustainability is no longer a passing fad, it is becoming the foundation for a more responsible industry. Every choice, from the fabric you select to the design of the garment and its production, impacts the environment. We have a responsibility as designers to make timeless pieces, well thought out and to persuade consumers to buy mindfully instead of fast fashion."

She believes India has always embraced sustainable craftsmanship long before sustainability became a global buzzword.

"India has always been at the heart of sustainable craftsmanship. Slow fashion is expressed through handwoven sarees, traditional textiles and artisanal techniques that make garments to be treasured for years and often handed down through generations. The same philosophy applies to children's fashion. Comfort, durability and versatility can make garments reusable instead of being discarded after a short period."

Mitra also points out that today's consumers are increasingly curious about where their clothes come from and how they're made.

"Today's consumers are more aware of what they wear and where it comes from. Choosing quality products, supporting local artisans and taking good care of clothes are simple yet meaningful ways to reduce fashion waste."

Keeping that philosophy in mind, here are a few wardrobe staples that reflect comfort, longevity and more thoughtful material choices.