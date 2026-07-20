Pharmacist offered ₹14,000 salary at hospital where cleaner earns ₹16,000

An Instagram user named Asha has gone viral after sharing her disbelief over a low salary offer for a pharmacist vacancy. In her video, she detailed how a hospital offered her a monthly salary of up to ₹14,000. A woman applying for the job of a pharmacist was left shocked by the low pay. (Representational image)

The situation took a surprising turn when Asha discovered that a cleaner employed at the same hospital earned ₹16,000 per month, highlighting a startling disparity where a specialized healthcare role was valued less than an entry-level cleaning position.

Cleaner earning ₹ 16,000 per month “Yesterday I went to one hospital regarding a pharmacist vacancy. So I went there. Before going there, I met one lady, she was cleaning the mop and cleaning the floor,” Asha said in her Instagram video, which was posted on July 19.

When Asha asked how much she earns every month, the cleaner replied “ ₹16,000”.

“So I expected that if the cleaner earns ₹16,000, the pharmacist would at least be paid ₹18,000 to 20,000,” she confessed in her video.

‘Completely shocked’ However, the content creator was in for a shock.

“I went upside and HR asked me: Do you have any experience?” she revealed. “I said, ‘No ma'am, I'm completely fresher in pharmacy, but I do have experience in the healthcare department where I worked for four years. But in pharmacy, I'm a complete fresher.’"

“Then she said... what she said that completely shocked me, and I laughed and laughed. I came from there,” said Asha.