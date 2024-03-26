Stellantis layoffs: This company fired 400 employees on call: ‘Mass firing of everybody that joined’
Stellantis layoffs happened after the company called for a mandatory remote work day on March 22.
Stellantis layoffs: Italian-American automaker Stellantis removed employyes from over 400 positions in its engineering, software and technology divisions in the US, Fortune magazine reported. But the layoffs happened after the company called for a mandatory remote work day on March 22. The carmaker told employees in a notice as per the report, “We will be holding important operational meetings that require specific attention and participation. To ensure everyone can effectively participate we have decided to implement a mandatory remote work day.”
Stellantis layoffs: How employees were told about the layoffs?
As per the report, white collar workers who joined the remote call were told they were being laid off as a mechanical engineer who was eliminated during the call told Fox News, “It was a mass firing of everybody that was on the call."
The company is outsourcing jobs to India, Mexico and Brazil, he said, adding, “So they continue to push low-cost countries that are more efficient for the company and more profitable."
What Stellantis said on layoffs in the company?
The automaker told the Wall Street Journal that laid off workers have been offered a comprehensive separation package and transition assistance, adding in a statement, “As the auto industry continues to face unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures around the world, Stellantis continues to make the appropriate structural decisions across the enterprise to improve efficiency and optimize our cost structure."
Abrupt layoffs across companies
This comes after many companies have informed employees of layoffs abruptly. In 2022, some Twitter employees discovered they had lost their jobs after being unable to log in to their work email. Goldman Sachs also faced backlash when they emailed calendar invites for fake meetings at its New York headquarters and then told employees that they were being laid off.
