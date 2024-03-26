 Amul to launch fresh milk in US, a first; four variants to be available within a week: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Amul to launch fresh milk in US, a first; four variants to be available within a week: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Amul is set to launch four variants of milk in the US market in a week, it said. Where will it be available and how will the company work in the US?

Amul fresh milk will be available outside India for the first time as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is set to launch four variants of milk in the US market in a week, it said. GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta told news agency PTI, “We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India. The GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market."

Popular dairy brand Amul, whose tagline is 'Taste of India', has now launched fresh milk products on the international stage for the first time and is now ready to cater to the people in the United States.
How will Amul operate outside India?

MMPA will complete the milk collection and processing and GCMMF will do marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk, he said, adding, “Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the US market.”

Where will Amul be available in the US?

Amul will be available in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Texas among others.

What is Amul's plan for US?

The company aims to target non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian population and will focus on branding and marketing for the next 3-4 months, Jayen Mehta said.

"We are expecting a good response from customers," he said after which it will also launch milk products like paneer, curd and butter milk in the near future.

GCMMF is already exporting dairy products in about 50 countries and in the 2022-23 fiscal, its turnover stood at around 55,000 crore, up 18.5 per cent from the previous year.

