Dell lays off workforce as part of broader cost cuts
Reuters |
Mar 26, 2024 03:04 AM IST
The company took measures to reduce costs, including limiting external hiring and employee reorganizations, Dell said in a filing.
Dell Technologies said on Monday it cut its workforce as part of a broader initiative to reduce costs.
The company took measures to reduce costs, including limiting external hiring and employee reorganizations, Dell said in a filing.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
As of Feb. 2, 2024, it had nearly 120,000 employees, it added.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article