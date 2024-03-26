 Dell lays off workforce as part of broader cost cuts - Hindustan Times
Dell lays off workforce as part of broader cost cuts

Reuters |
Mar 26, 2024 03:04 AM IST

The company took measures to reduce costs, including limiting external hiring and employee reorganizations, Dell said in a filing.

Dell Technologies said on Monday it cut its workforce as part of a broader initiative to reduce costs.

As of February 2, 2024, Dell had nearly 120,000 employees
As of February 2, 2024, Dell had nearly 120,000 employees

The company took measures to reduce costs, including limiting external hiring and employee reorganizations, Dell said in a filing.

As of Feb. 2, 2024, it had nearly 120,000 employees, it added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

