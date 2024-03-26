Vijaypat Singhania says no reconciliation with son, alleges ‘ulterior motive’ of Gautam Singhania

Following Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania's Instagram post with his father Vijaypat Singhania, the latter denied having reached any reconciliation with his estranged son. Vijaypat Singhania, who stepped down as Raymond Group chairman in 2015, told India Today TV, that he received a call from his son's assistant on March 20. At the time, he said that he was on the way to the airport. Gautam Singhania's latest Instagram post with his father hinted at a reconciliation between them following a public spat.

What Vijaypat Singhania said on the photo?

"Gautam Singhania's assistant was repeatedly trying to persuade me to come to the house. When I refused, he (Gautam) came online himself and said he will take only five minutes of my time over a cup of coffee," Vijaypat Singhania said, adding, “I went most reluctantly, not realising that it was for an interior motive of taking my photograph with Gautam Singhania to send a strong message to the media. A few minutes later, I came down and left for the airport. Soon after, I started receiving messages with my photo with Gautam on the Internet, claiming Gautam and I had made up, which was completely false.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gautam Singhania's post with his father

This comes after Gautam Singhania shared a picture with his father on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health papa, always."

Vijaypat Singhania- Gautam Singhania's fraught relationship

The relationship between them has been strained after Vijaypat Singhania stepped down as chairman of Raymond Group after which Gautam Singhania took over. In 20177, Vijaypat Singhania claimed that Raymond Ltd didn't give him a duplex in the family-owned JK House in Mumbai.

Vijaypat Singhania on Gautam's ‘real motive’

Vijaypat Singhania said that he doubted his son's "real motive" behind calling him for a meeting, adding, "I don't know what his real motive was, but it was certainly not for coffee not to resolve our differences. The fact is, it is the first time in 10 years that I have ever entered JK House and I don't think I'm going to have to enter it again."