WATCH | Security personnel rush to secure Parliament, take position amid swelling CJP protest, Sansad march plan

Security personnel were seen rushing to “physically secured” the massive iron gates of the Parliament complex on Monday amid the swelling protest of Cockroach Janta Party happening just kilometres away — at Jantar Mantar – amid the commencement of Monsoon Session. Security personnel rushing to secure Parliament complex amid CJP's plan to march to the premises on Monday (PTI ) Amid the CJP's proposed march to Parliament, a multi-tiered security lockdown was reportedly put to place to prevent the thousands of marching protesters from breaching the area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after addressing the media on the first day of the Monsoon Session, left the Parliament premises.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical outfit-turned-mega movement was floated by Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke in May, a day after CJI's remarks referring to certain section of youths as cockroaches. While Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant clarified the remarks, the outfit gained major support on social media and offline, especially from the youth.

A faceoff between CJP protesters and security personnel erupted on Monday at the outfit's ongoing Jantar Mantar protest against irregularities in country's major examinations. Security personnel use tear gas shells, baton-charging to disperse crowd Security personnelused tear gas shells and baton-charging, even as protesters advanced near the Parliament premises. Hundreds of protesters continued to march from Connaught Place towards Jantar Mantar and Parliament House, and reached the Raisina Road area near the Reserve Bank of India. The personnel also tried the disperse the crowd near Shastri Bhawan, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel continuing across central Delhi to prevent any breach of security. Internet was also snapped across parts of Central Delhi, with people allegedly receiving messages saying the services had been dropped according to government instructions. The CJP shared a video of the alleged tear gas shelling at protesters, questioning its use.