2015 sacrilege, police firing cases: Sukhbir joins SIT probe in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday joined the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probe into the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing and sacrilege cases. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal interacting with the media outside the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute (PPOI) in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Badal arrived at the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute (PPOI) in Sector 32, Chandigarh at 11.20am, accompanied by senior SAD leaders. Former minister and his brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia drove Badal’s vehicle to the venue.

A large number of SAD workers gathered outside the institute, but Chandigarh Police stopped them from entering the premises.

“The Akali Dal’s storm has started and it will ruin the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters before entering the institute. “Both AAP and Congress have been playing politics over the sacrilege issue. People know the truth, and the sangat (community) will deliver justice in four months when the state goes to the polls,” he added.

The SIT, headed by Bathinda deputy inspector general Harjit Singh had summoned Badal for questioning.

According to sources, the notice was issued after the team examined former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla for nearly three hours last week. During questioning, Sampla reportedly denied signing a joint January 2018 memorandum submitted to the then Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore along with Badal seeking a judicial probe into the incidents. Sampla also requested certified copies of the documents shown to him, questioning their authenticity.

Investigating the sequence of events leading up to the police action at Behbal Kalan, the SIT has gathered statements from several key figures. Sources said former SAD MLA Mantar Singh Brar told investigators that he spoke with the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, then home minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, and then Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini before the force intervened.

Additionally, the officer on special duty (OSD) to the former chief minister reportedly confirmed to the SIT that directions to clear the protesters were issued the night before the firing.

The probe gained momentum following statements from Brar and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. The former jathedar claimed that Badal had previously admitted to errors made during the SAD-BJP tenure while appearing before Akal Takht.

The case originates from the October 14, 2015, police firing at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district, where two protesters were killed during demonstrations against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari.