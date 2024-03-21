Donald Trump raises over $20 million in February with $42 million cash in total, lags far behind Joe Biden's haul

Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign and joint fundraising committee collectively raised $20.3 million in February, entering March with a combined $41.9 million cash on hand, Trump campaign official report. Donald Trump’s February fundraising flare-up by $20.3 million. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo(REUTERS)

Fox News first noticed Trump’s February fundraising haul. However, these figures fall short of the $53 million announced by President Joe Biden and Democrats for February, along with a whopping $155 million in available cash amassed by Biden’s team and affiliated committees.

February's numbers (released by Trump) indicate an increase from previous months. In January, the campaign alone garnered $8.8 million, according to federal records, with the joint fundraising committee contributing to a total haul of just under $14 million.

Trump's Campaign pockets a huge wallet number

On Wednesday, a filing with the Federal Election Commission revealed that nearly $11 million of the combined fundraising went to Trump’s campaign committee, leaving the committee with $33.5 million in available cash at the end of February. Details of the joint fundraising committee’s contributions and spending are expected to be reported next month.

The Donald Trump presidential bid pushed the Republican committee to aim higher and let more money roll. The latter president has been thrillingly talking donors up to strengthen his campaign fund recently, which is kind of small compared with being in a rather disadvantaged situation when differing from Biden's financial capability.

An Oct 30 Trump fundraiser scheduled for Palm Beach, Florida, will be attended by some of the GOP’s richest donors, suggesting that the former president’s fundraising efforts might yet turn around to his favour.

Trump's team eyes Biden's fundraising

Trump's aides feel the same way about fundraising for Biden as January’s, focusing more on the fact that Trump will continue to be the apparent nominee until Biden’s efforts are shown.

The Republican National Committee stated that it still had about $15.3 million in available cash in the bank by the end of February. After he got the spot for the upcoming general election, Trump used the party’s means to campaign against Biden.

In the last month, Trump became the RNC Chairman by electing his supporters Michael Whatley (the chair) and Lara Trump (the co-chair). These positions are successfully held by the first lady and the presidential daughter-in-law.

While this inherent interest grows exponentially at a rate of 112,000 every single day, the amount of Trump’s overall debt to the state at the end of Wednesday would be more than $457 million.