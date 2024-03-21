 Donald Trump raises over $20 million in February with $42 million cash in total, lags far behind Joe Biden's haul - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump raises over $20 million in February with $42 million cash in total, lags far behind Joe Biden's haul

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 21, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts surge with a $20.3M February boost, but still trail behind Joe Biden’s $53M haul

Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign and joint fundraising committee collectively raised $20.3 million in February, entering March with a combined $41.9 million cash on hand, Trump campaign official report.

Donald Trump’s February fundraising flare-up by $20.3 million. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo(REUTERS)
Donald Trump’s February fundraising flare-up by $20.3 million. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo(REUTERS)

Fox News first noticed Trump’s February fundraising haul. However, these figures fall short of the $53 million announced by President Joe Biden and Democrats for February, along with a whopping $155 million in available cash amassed by Biden’s team and affiliated committees.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

February's numbers (released by Trump) indicate an increase from previous months. In January, the campaign alone garnered $8.8 million, according to federal records, with the joint fundraising committee contributing to a total haul of just under $14 million.

Fox News first noticed Trump’s February fundraising haul.

ALSO READ| World faces drastic fall in fertility rate: Lancet study

Trump's Campaign pockets a huge wallet number

On Wednesday, a filing with the Federal Election Commission revealed that nearly $11 million of the combined fundraising went to Trump’s campaign committee, leaving the committee with $33.5 million in available cash at the end of February. Details of the joint fundraising committee’s contributions and spending are expected to be reported next month.

The Donald Trump presidential bid pushed the Republican committee to aim higher and let more money roll. The latter president has been thrillingly talking donors up to strengthen his campaign fund recently, which is kind of small compared with being in a rather disadvantaged situation when differing from Biden's financial capability.

An Oct 30 Trump fundraiser scheduled for Palm Beach, Florida, will be attended by some of the GOP’s richest donors, suggesting that the former president’s fundraising efforts might yet turn around to his favour.

Trump's team eyes Biden's fundraising

Trump's aides feel the same way about fundraising for Biden as January’s, focusing more on the fact that Trump will continue to be the apparent nominee until Biden’s efforts are shown.

The Republican National Committee stated that it still had about $15.3 million in available cash in the bank by the end of February. After he got the spot for the upcoming general election, Trump used the party’s means to campaign against Biden.

ALSO READ| New York attorney general is ready ‘each and every day’ to seize Donald Trump's property

In the last month, Trump became the RNC Chairman by electing his supporters Michael Whatley (the chair) and Lara Trump (the co-chair). These positions are successfully held by the first lady and the presidential daughter-in-law.

While this inherent interest grows exponentially at a rate of 112,000 every single day, the amount of Trump’s overall debt to the state at the end of Wednesday would be more than $457 million.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump raises over $20 million in February with $42 million cash in total, lags far behind Joe Biden's haul
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On