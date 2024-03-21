World faces drastic fall in fertility rate: Lancet study
Mar 21, 2024 08:39 AM IST
The research has found that by 2100, 97% of all countries will have a total fertility rate of lower than 2.1 births per woman
The world is facing a stark demographic divide as fertility rates plummet for most countries but remain high across sub-Saharan Africa, dramatically reshaping the global population landscape by the end of the century, according to a new study, among the largest such new forecasts.
