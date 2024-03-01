Rihanna, Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton and co join Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Starry guests who flew from the US

Joining the ranks of the next Great Indian Wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union has opened the doors to A-list global stars galore. The star-studded trail settled in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to 3, 2024. The Indian billionaire businessman - Reliance mogul Mukesh Ambani is going all out to assemble the starriest gathering for his son in the family's hometown. The breathtaking guest list nearly strikes the 1200 mark as many B-Town (and H-Town) celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others roll up for a party that seeks to set new standards, blowing through the roof. Rihanna to headline star-studded performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.(Instagram)

Although the wedding date is set for July, still a distant affair at present, the pre-wedding bash itself is expected to light up the western Indian state's intimate city.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding guests from the US

Also read: Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan twin in black. See viral pics

Following the footsteps of Beyonce, who lit up Anant's sister, Isha Ambani's wedding festivities in 2018 with her presence, Rihanna will be leading the entertainment arena in Jamnagar. She arrived at the opulent Indian affair on Thursday with her partner, A$AP Rocky. However, Rihanna's hefty luggage (presumably including her stage equipment) was the first to arrive, leaving netizens shook in amazement.

Daily Mail reports that the Diamonds songstress has been paid a whopping amount of £5 million to perform at Anant's wedding.

Among the galaxy of American stars, the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Joining Rihanna on stage as another performer during the three-day celebration, illusionist David Blaine is expected to leave the audience awestruck. Moreover, Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, former BP CEO Bob Dudley, former US President's daughter Ivanka Trump, Sundar Pichai and Bob Iger are also expected to make waves in what seems like the gathering of the nine realms.