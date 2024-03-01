Rihanna is getting paid 52 crore to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party: Report

Rihanna was not kidding when she sang ‘better have my money’ in 2015. The R&B singer is in India – Jamnagar in Gujarat to be exact – to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration. According to DailyMail, she is getting paid a whopping amount to perform at the star-studded event. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates) Rihanna was spotted arriving in Jamnagar on Thursday to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Rihanna’s remuneration

Daily Mail reports that Rihanna is being paid £5 million ( ₹52 crore) to perform at the wedding. The website also reports that the celebrations cost the Ambanis a staggering £120 million, with the catering alone costing them £20 million.

Rihanna was clicked arriving in Jamnagar with her partner A$AP Rocky, but her ‘luggage’ arrived first and made waves. The publication also notes that the Ambanis had Beyonce perform at Isha’s wedding in 2018, which also costed them a whopping amount.

The star-studded guest-list

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherjee, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, Ayan Mukherji, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more will be attending the wedding. Other important personalities who are expected to attend Anant's pre-wedding bash are Bill Gates, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and politicians.

Pre-wedding events

The pre-wedding events were kick-started in Jamnagar on Thursday with an ‘anna seva’ that saw the couple and their families feed numerous villagers. It involved serving food to approximately 51,000 local residents, and it is expected to continue for several days. Festivities will kick-start on Friday evening with an event titled, ‘An Evening in Everland.’ Given that Rihanna’s last performance was at the 2023 Super Bowl when she was pregnant, fans are pumped to see videos from the event.

