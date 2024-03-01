Rihanna rocks a stylish bodysuit and trendy cargo pants as she arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

International pop sensation Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday evening to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The high-profile couple are hosting their grand pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3, which promises to be a much-anticipated star-studded event. The buzz around the couple's wedding is already high and there is no doubt that the event will be a glamorous affair, with several famous personalities from around the world set to mark their presence. Rihanna, one of the most popular pop singers, turned heads and sent social media into a frenzy as she arrived in Jamnagar. Wearing a bodysuit and cargo pants, she kept her stylish airport look casual yet trendy. Let's decode her sartorial picks and get some style inspiration. (Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Radhika dazzles in a Sabyasachi suit as they perform Anna Seva ) Rihanna arrives in Jamnagar sporting trendy bodysuit and cargo pants look. Pics(Instagram)

Rihanna Arrives in Jamnagar Sporting a Trendy Casual Look

Rihanna's stylish airport look features a trendy bodysuit from luxury clothing brand Gianfranco Ferre. It features a sheer black silk fabric adorned with stunning, intricate silver beaded detailing all over for a glamorous finish. To add to the chic factor, she paired it with a fern cotton cargo pant from the brand The Attico, priced at $1,041, which is equivalent to ₹86,000. She draped a silk crepon mini skirt with an asymmetric wrap-effect over it to add some extra sass. Accessorised with a mini Lady Dior bag and pointy white shoes, she looked effortlessly stylish. Her outfit was a perfect blend of different fabrics and elements, making it a total piece of sartorial statement.

Her subtle makeup look features nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, smudged eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, matte finish foundation, blushed cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her blonde hair in soft curls, leaving it open at the middle partition and letting it gently cascade down her shoulders to complete her chic look.

In addition to Rihanna, magician David Blaine and top Indian musicians including Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to dazzle the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding extravaganza. Singer B Praak also joined the festivities in Jamnagar on Tuesday. Furthermore, a star-studded lineup including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt accompanied by little Raha, and others have also arrived in Jamnagar to partake in the wedding celebrations.