Pregnant Rihanna bares baby bump for Savage X Fenty shoot in orange bikini, fans call her 'Mother Queen': See pics

Rihanna's name always comes to our mind when we think of a celebrity who has redefined pregnancy fashion with their impeccable sartorial choices and willingness to experiment with silhouettes. The star made headlines with her stylish looks during her first pregnancy, and she isn't holding back with her second too. Her most recent photoshoot for Savage X Fenty is proof. It shows the pregnant singer baring her baby bump in an orange bikini. Scroll through to check it out. Pregnant Rihanna slips into a bikini for a Savage X Fenty photoshoot. (Instagram)

Rihanna bares her baby bump for the Savage X Fenty photoshoot

On July 11, Rihanna took to Instagram to share pictures from a photoshoot of her label Savage X Fenty. The post shows the Diamonds singer baring her growing baby bump while serving glamorous poses to shoot images for the new campaign. She chose a neon orange-coloured bra top and bikini bottoms. While the top features noodle straps, a plunging neckline and cropped hem, the bikini have a low-rise waistline and high-leg cut-outs. Check out the post below.

Rihanna added an element of a colour-blocking style statement to slay the photoshoot. The singer wore hot pink pointed pumps with killer high heels. Additionally, she chose ear cuffs, a choker necklace, and a gold chain-link chunky bracelet for accessories.

Meanwhile, Rihanna chose open tresses with messy bangs, glossy pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, bold black eyeliner, bronzer, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and contouring to round off the glam picks.

Fans react to Rihanna's photoshoot

Netizens loved Rihanna's sizzling photoshoot and flooded the comments section with compliments. Many commented 'Mother Queen' on the post. A user wrote, "A whole MOTHA! [fire emojis]." Another commented, "Moms are beautiful. Thank you, Riri." A few others praised the photoshoot by posting fire emoticons.