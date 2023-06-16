Rihanna bares baby bump for Pharrell's new Louis Vuitton campaign, fans love a pregnant woman modelling for men's line

Ahead of his debut collection as the new Louis Vuitton Men's creative director, Pharrell Williams unveiled the latest campaign featuring Rihanna. The multi-hyphenate musician, who is succeeding Virgil Abloh in the role, will unveil his first collection for the French house on the first day of the Paris Men's Fashion Week. Pharrell posted a picture of himself standing in front of a giant billboard of Rihanna that went up on the river side of the Musée d'Orsay in Paris. The Diamonds singer also shared the picture of her campaign photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring Summer 2024." Rihanna bares baby bump for Pharrell William's new Louis Vuitton campaign as brand's new Men's Creative Director. (Instagram )

Internet loves a pregnant woman modelling for Louis Vuitton's men's line

Rihanna and Pharrell's collaboration for Louis Vuitton Men's Spring Summer 24 collection excited their fans on social media. Many loved that Pharrell chose a pregnant woman to be the face of his debut as the new men's creative director. A fan wrote, "The fact that Pharrell had a pregnant woman icon as the model for his first LV menswear campaign." Another wrote, "Having a pregnant woman model a men's line is the next level we needed." A fan remarked, "It's the pregnant woman starring in a men's luxury fashion campaign for me." Many expressed their admiration with comments like "MOTHER". Others praised Rihanna for always being an icon, calling her a queen and posting crown emoticons.

Rihanna bares baby bump for Pharrell's Louis Vuitton campaign

The campaign photoshoot shows Rihanna baring her baby bump dressed in a leather shirt in a pixelated Damier check. She left it partially buttoned to expose her pregnancy bump. She carried leather goods - adorned with Louis Vuitton's signature monogram - in her hands for the click. The bags come in classic colours, including red, yellow and green.

Lastly, side-parted open curly locks, caramel-coloured glossy lips, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, beaming highlighter, bronzer, rouged cheeks, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

Rihanna pregnant with second child

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their second child. The couple has not revealed their due date.

Pharrell's debut at Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams is scheduled to unveil his first collection for the French luxury fashion house on June 20.