Rihanna bares it all in unseen maternity photoshoot from first pregnancy. Check out the pics inside

Today, Rihanna surprised her fans by dropping unseen maternity photoshoot pictures from her first pregnancy. The Umbrella singer shared the throwback images in honour of her first pregnancy. It shows Rihanna baring it all while posing for the camera in a see-through embellished bikini set, enjoying the golden hour, soaking up the sun and posing amid scenic views. She even joked about being obsessed with her and partner A$AP Rocky's son, RZA Athelston Mayers. Scroll through to see all the photos from the photoshoot. Rihanna bares it all in unseen maternity photoshoot from first pregnancy. (Instagram)

Rihanna bares it all in unseen pregnancy photoshoot

On Friday, Rihanna took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from a maternity photoshoot she did during her first pregnancy. Rihanna captioned the post, "Here's a little series I call 'Rub on ya titties'. In honour of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA...he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued." See the images below.

The photoshoot shows Rihanna channelling tropical Goddess vibes, dressed in a revealing gold bikini top featuring bejewelled tassel embellishments styled with a black lacy bikini bottom. She accessorised her photoshoot look with statement ornate gold rings, patterned gold armlet, silver chain-link and chunky bracelet, dangling earrings, and animal pattern pumps with killer high heels.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump in all its glory in the pictures. For the glam picks, she chose subtle eye shadow, glossy coral pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, lightly-tousled and extremely curled open locks gave the finishing touch to the pregnancy photoshoot.

Meanwhile, fans absolutely loved Rihanna's risqué maternity photoshoot and flooded the comments section with compliments. A fan commented, "THIS JUST HEALED ME." Another wrote, "I'm obsessed wow omg." A user wrote, "This is so beautiful mamaaa." Another remarked, "I think this is what God meant when he said: LET THERE BE LIGHT." A netizen said, "You wear pregnancy so well girl."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their second child. The couple has not revealed their due date.