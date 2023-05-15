Uorfi Javed wears a naked dress: Rihanna to Megan Fox, when stars nailed this risque style statement. Watch

Last night, Uorfi Javed attended the Beti Fundraiser Fashion Show in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Uorfi arriving at the event and shared her videos on social media. Known for her risqué fashion choices and flair for experimenting with different sartorial statements, Uorfi stayed true to her style for this occasion. She slipped into a naked dress for the event. The beige-coloured mesh ensemble featured a cowl neckline, a side thigh-high slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette. A side-parted sleek hairdo, statement hoop earrings, bold dark plum lips, striking makeup, and high heels gave the finishing touch to her ensemble. Uorfi Javed, Rihanna and Megan Fox wear the risqué naked dress.

Uorfi's outfit is inspired by naked dresses worn by multiple iconic celebrities before her. From Rihanna to Rose McGowan, many celebrities have taken sexy dressing to a new level in the past. So, we decided to look at some of these fashion moments when stars nailed this risqué style statement.

Stars who took risqué dressing to a new level

Rihanna

Rihanna wears a naked dress at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. (Pinterest)

When Rihanna attended the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the Fashion Icon Award, she made an unmissable statement in a stunning light pink naked dress, made all the more glamorous with a fur shawl and matching sequined headscarf. The Adam Selman gown hugged her figure seamlessly and came adorned in Swarovski crystals. A pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, Paul Morelli and Jacob jewellery, bold smoky eye shadow, nude lips, a dewy base, and heavy mascara on the lashes glammed up the risqué ensemble.

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan's controversial and iconic 1998 MTV Music Awards look.

Rose McGowan's controversial and iconic 1998 MTV Music Awards appearance is unforgettable and iconic for a reason. The star had bared it all in a statement naked dress as she attended the event. She wore a sheer, black beaded knee-length gown with a black thong on full display. According to her interview with Dr Oz, Rose had revealed that she wore the dress to make a political statement. It was her "first public appearance after being sexually assaulted."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé attends the Met Gala in a naked dress.

Beyoncé slayed the red carpet in an artfully placed sparkly naked Givenchy dress at the 2015 Met Gala for the theme Through The Looking Glass. The singer's figure-hugging nude ensemble comes bedecked in shimmering crystals with an open back and a floor-sweeping hem. She glammed up the ensemble with a high ponytail, striking makeup, and high heels.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox wears a naked dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Megan Fox's attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a naked, completely sheer custom Mugler midi dress with subtle shimmery embroidery, worn with an embellished thong underneath. The ensemble was reminiscent of Rose McGowan's see-through dress she wore to the 1998 show. Megan styled her ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz earrings, Jimmy Choo heels, striking makeup, and a centre-parted open wet hairdo.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wears the naked dress style statement on different occasions.

The Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner. So, we have to talk about this 2018 Festival de Cannes moment when Kendall Jenner lit up the French Riviera in a shimmering, deep green slip dress by Alexandre Vauthier. She wore it to attend the Secret Chopard party. Though, this is not the first time she donned this style statement - Kendall wore a black see-through gown strung with 85,000 crystals to Met Gala in 2017 and a sheer golden thigh-high slit dress by Julien Macdonald to The Fashion Awards at Robert Albert Hall in 2018.