Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma to debut at Cannes Film Festival, see her best red carpet looks that prove she is an icon

The 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and end on May 27. Every year, many Indian celebrities attend the prestigious film festival on the French Riviera and walk the red carpet in exquisite ensembles. This year, Anushka Sharma is headed to the French Riviera to debut at the film festival, where she will honour women in cinema along with Oscar winner Kate Winslet. French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, announced Anushka's attendance earlier this month. Before Anushka walks the red carpet at the festival, we decided to look back at some of her memorable and unmissable red carpet fashion moments that prove her Cannes debut will be nothing less than iconic. Scroll through to check out our favourite looks of Anushka. Anushka Sharma to debut at Cannes Film Festival: Check out her best red carpet looks. (Instagram)

Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma's best red carpet looks

Anushka Sharma in a black double-slit gown

Anushka Sharma's love for black translates into her red-carpet glamour, serving fans with unforgettable fashion moments. Anushka wore this sleeveless black gown - featuring a round neckline, risque double thigh-high slits, a cinched waist, and a floor-sweeping train - to attend an awards show. She styled it with a statement Bulgari neckpiece, diamond rings, killer high heels, a sleek chignon bun, and minimal makeup.

Anushka Sharma's purple wonder

Anushka Sharma attended an award show with her husband, Virat Kohli, looking magnificent in a purple-coloured off-the-shoulder gown featuring ruched details, a side slit, a floor-sweeping train, figure-hugging silhouette, and a side zipper element. She styled the ensemble with high heels, shimmering earrings, open locks, and striking makeup picks.

Anushka Sharma for Dior

Anushka Sharma attended Dior's Mumbai show with Virat Kohli, and the couple made heads turn with their custom outfits from the luxury label. Anushka looked glamorous in a sunshine yellow gown featuring a structured silhouette, a bow detail on the back, and a box structure on the torso. She highlighted the colourful ensemble with minimal accessories and simple glam picks.

Anushka Sharma's metallic glam

Anushka's personal style is all about playing it safe and elegant. However, this does not stop the actor from experimenting with her sartorial picks. She wore this metallic gown to an awards night. It comes with exaggerated sleeves, a plunging neckline, an asymmetric hem, a thigh-high slit, and a textured design. Matching high heels, a sleek bun, striking makeup, and dainty earrings gave the red-carpet look a finishing touch.

Anushka in a pearl-white look

Anushka Sharma's pearl-white gown mixes Old Hollywood glamour with modern design. It features a high-rise neck, puffed sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and a cinched waistline. The high heels, dewy makeup, dainty jewellery, and side-parted open silky locks give the finishing touch to the star's elegant avatar.