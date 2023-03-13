Oscars 2023: Rihanna shows off her baby bump in sheer black gown as she arrives at the Academy Awards. All pics inside

Rihanna walked the champagne-coloured carpet before the Academy Awards on Monday (IST) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rihana, who is a second time pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second baby, debuted her baby bump at the Oscars 2023. The singer chose a black leather cut-out gown featuring sheer panels, designed by Maison Alaia, for the occasion. She nailed pregnancy fashion in the striking and elegant ensemble. Check out pictures of Rihanna from the red carpet below.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump at the Oscars 2023

On Monday (IST), Rihanna attended the Oscars in a sheer black gown by Alaia, styled with bold glam picks and minimal jewellery. The singer posed on the red carpet in the cut-out ensemble and showed off her baby bump. She had served some of the best and path-breaking pregnancy fashion moments during her first pregnancy, and her Oscars outing shows we can expect more gorgeous looks from her with her second pregnancy. Celebrity stylist Jahleel Weaver styled Rihanna for the occasion. Read our download on her ensemble below.

Rihanna arrives at the Oscars 2023. (AP)

Rihanna's Maison Alaia gown comes with halter straps, a fitted cropped bust, criss-cross straps on the back, cut-outs on the hip sides, a figure-hugging design accentuating her curves, and a long floor-sweeping train on the back. It comes with a see-through black underlining featuring a high-rise neckline, full-length sleeves and a bump-hugging fit.

Rihanna wore the gown with striking jewels, including statement diamond rings, pearl-drop diamond earrings, and killer high heels. In the end, Rihanna chose bold red lip shade, on-fleek brows, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and a contoured face. A messy high-top bun gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is nominated in the Best Original Song category for her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars 2023. The singer revealed her second pregnancy during her halftime performance at the 57th annual National Football League Super Bowl 2023.