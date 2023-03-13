Oscars 2023: RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR roar Indian elegance as they arrive at the Academy Awards red carpet

RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR arrived on the champagne-coloured carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ram Charan attended the prestigious awards show with his wife, Upasana Kamineni, and NTR arrived solo on the red carpet. The two stars roared Indian elegance in striking black ensembles. While Ram chose a three-piece velvet ensemble, Jr NTR looked dapper in a Gaurav Gupta embroidered bandhgala sherwani. Keep scrolling to see their pictures on the red carpet, and check out our detailed notes on each star's look.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR arrive on the Oscars red carpet

On Monday (IST), Ram Charan and Jr NTR arrived at the Academy Awards to cheer for their film RRR, which has the track Naatu Naatu nominated for the Best Original Song category. While Ram Charan wore a black three-piece sherwani as he walked the Oscars 2023 red carpet with his pregnant wife, Upasana Kamineni, Jr NTR wore an ensemble embellished with a tiger motif (Tiger is the national animal of India). NTR included a piece of India in his look, a tribute to his roots. He even shared pictures on his Instagram page with the caption, "The Oscars. #Oscars95."

Ram Charan and Jr NTR at the Oscars 2023. (AP)

Ram Charan's velvet three-piece ensemble features a bandhgala jacket, an asymmetrical kurta, and straight-fitted pants. While the jacket has a bandhgala collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front gold-toned button closures, a stylish brooch and a tailored fitting, the kurta comes with a draped silhouette and an asymmetric hem.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni on the Oscars 2023 red carpet. (AP)

Ram completed his outfit with matching straight-fitted pants, sleek black dress shoes and a statement watch. Lastly, the actor chose a trimmed beard and a sleeked-back hairdo to give the finishing touch. His wife, on the other hand, complemented him in an off-white silk saree featuring embroidered borders. A statement neckpiece, bracelets, earrings, a low bun, an embellished handbag, and striking makeup rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR represented India in a sleek black jacquard ensemble designed for him by Gaurav Gupta. It features a bandhgala kurta featuring a gold embellished tiger motif on one shoulder, an angrakha style neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a slit on the front. Matching pants, a rugged beard, sleek dress shoes, and a pulled-back hairdo completed his Oscars red-carpet look.