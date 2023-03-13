Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone reveals Oscars red carpet look in beautiful off-shoulder gown, shows off her new tattoo

Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to debut at the Oscars 2023 today (IST) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Deepika is presenting an award at the 95th Academy Awards. Early morning on Monday, the actor shared pictures of her red-carpet look on Instagram with the caption, "#Oscars95." She slipped into a gorgeous off-the-shoulder jet-black Louis Vuitton gown to attend the awards show, serving old-Hollywood glamour with her jaw-dropping look. Deepika shared the pictures with her fans before walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards. Keep scrolling to check out the images.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone shared pictures of what she is wearing at the Oscars on Instagram. Deepika did so before walking the Academy Awards red carpet. The posts show Deepika dressed in an off-the-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown, styled with old-Hollywood glam, a sleek hairdo and statement-making diamond jewels. She also showed off a new tattoo - 82°E (inspired by her beauty brand) - on the neck in the images. Keep scrolling as we give you a download of her look, which seemed to take inspiration from Audrey Hepburn.

Deepika's gorgeous black velvet gown features an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging design accentuating her décolletage, drapings on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, figure-hugging fitting, and a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor.

Deepika styled the black gown with stunning diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet, and a necklace. In the end, Deepika chose a centre-parted messy bun, winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.

Deepika's fans flooded her comments section with compliments. One fan wrote, "Face card never declines." Another commented, "STUNNING STUNNING STUNNING." A user said, "It's giving Princess Diana X Audrey Hepburn vibes." What do you think of Deepika's red-carpet look?