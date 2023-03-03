Oscars 2023: When Deepika Padukone wore the most stunning figure-hugging dress for her very first Oscars party in 2017

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone delighted her followers with the exciting news that she is among the celebrities who will present an award at the upcoming Oscars 2023 ceremony. The actor took to Instagram to share a post featuring the names of all the presenters. Apart from Deepika, the list also featured Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 at 5:30 am IST) at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. With Deepika's big news doing rounds on social media, we were reminded of her debut at the Academy Awards in 2017. Keep scrolling as we look back at the stunning outfit she chose for the occasion.

When Deepika Padukone wore Monique Lhuillier at the Oscars 2017 party

Deepika Padukone at Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.

In 2017, Deepika Padukone debuted at the Oscars by attending the Vanity Fair 2017 Oscars after-party. Though the star did not attend the awards ceremony, she will be there this time as one of the presenters. While we are excited to see what Deepika will wear at Oscars 2024, her most stunning figure-hugging gown for the Oscars 2017 still has a special place in our minds. Deepika Padukone stole everyone's attention in a bold two-tone Monique Lhuillier dress at the Vanity Fair party. Keep scrolling as we give a download on her Oscars 2017 attire.

At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Deepika Padukone wore a gown by Monique Lhuillier. The actor's floor-length dress came with a dazzling sequin embellished gold skirt, a black corset-style bodice, a strapless square neckline showing off her decolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, a floor-sweeping train on the back, and a plunging back.

Deepika Padukone in a Monique Lhuillier gown,

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with dangling earrings and killer high heels. In the end, Deepika chose shimmering smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, feathered brows, light contouring, and kohl-lined eyes. Side-parted open wavy goddess locks gave a finishing touch to Deepika's Oscars look.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone might wear an ensemble by Louis Vuitton to the Oscars red carpet, since she is the House Ambassador of the luxury label. She is the first Indian to be signed by the fashion house.