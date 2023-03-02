Ram Charan, ahead of Oscars 2023, soaks in the LA vibes in a classy outfit, fans love his suave look. See pics

Actor Ram Charan jetted off to the United States on an awards season tour to promote RRR ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The star has been appearing back-to-back on American television chat shows, and recently he appeared on another show. For the occasion, he chose a sleek tan and white-coloured ensemble and shared the images of his look on social media. "Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktla_entertainment for having me. @rrrmovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again," he captioned the post. Keep scrolling to check out the photos.

(Also Read | Malaika Arora serves the hottest ethnic look in statement saree featuring feather-adorned pallu, we love it. See pics)

Ram Charan looks dapper in a sleek outfit

On Wednesday, Ram Charan took to Instagram to drop pictures on Instagram that showed him dressed in a tan and white-coloured sleek ensemble. The post shows him posing in front of a mirrored wall and with the hosts of the chat show he visited. Ram's attire for the event features a sleek, classy jacket, button-down shirt and straight-fitted pants. He accessorised the outfit with indigo blue-coloured formal loafers and a watch. His look can be great for your beach or summer wardrobe. So, don't forget to steal styling tips from the star. Check out our download on his attire below.

Regarding the design details, Ram Charan's linen jacket features pinstripe patterns in different shades of brown, a collared neckline, pockets on the front, button closures, an open front, full-length sleeves with open cuffs, and a tailored fitting. He wore the blazer over a crisp white shirt featuring front button closures, pockets, full sleeves, and a sleek figure-hugging fit.

Ram Charan completed the outfit with brown pants featuring a high-rise waistline, side pockets, and a straight-fitted silhouette. In the end, he chose a trimmed beard and back-swept hairdo to round it all off.

Ram Charan's fans loved his dapper look in the outfit and filled the comments section of his post with praises. One fan commented, "Global mega power star." Another wrote, "You had one agenda and it was to serve. And you served." A user wrote, "Waah." Many fans also dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments to compliment the actor.

Earlier, Ram Charan had given a glimpse of his sleek outfit for attending Good Morning America. He wore a grey-coloured suit set with a beige round-neck top, tinted shades, and dress shoes. "Thank you so much for having me on the show @abcgma3. I had an amazing time...and a lovely conversation," a part of his caption read.

Meanwhile, RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the original song category.