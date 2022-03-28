Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are Oscars 2022's best-dressed stars, stun in jaw-dropping looks: See pics and videos

The 94th Academy Awards saw some swoon-worthy fashion moments on the red carpet as stars arrived in their best fits for Hollywood's biggest night. However, the two actors who won the best-dressed title of the Oscars' 2022 ceremony for us are Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. The duo, who star together in Dune that picked up over six Oscars at the ceremony held at Dolby Theatre, served jaw-dropping looks in their glamorous ensembles. While Timothée went shirtless, Zendaya proved once again that she will always be the queen of the red carpet mic drop moments.

On March 28, Timothée and Zendaya arrived on the Oscars' red carpet. They posed for the shutterbugs amid cheers from their fans. While Timothée chose Louis Vuitton clothing, Zendaya wore a custom Valentino piece. Scroll ahead to see snippets of both the stars owning the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet arrive on the Oscars' red carpet.

Zendaya wore a micro haute couture button-up shirt and silver sequined skirt for her arrival on the red carpet, styled by Law Roach. The Euphoria star's look drew comparisons to Sharon Stone's 1998 Oscars get-up when she famously wore a men's shirt tucked nonchalantly in a pearl-hued satin skirt.

Zendaya's shirt included a structured collar, midriff-baring cropped length and slits on the asymmetric hem that helped to accentuate the waist. Her silver skirt came adorned with shimmering crystals and a floor-sweeping long train.

The Emmy Award winner teamed the outfit with Bulgari diamond serpent bracelets, a matching necklace, diamond stud earrings, and Christian Louboutin high heels to amp up the glamour quotient. A messy updo, subtle smoky eye shadow with silver accents, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, heavy mascara on the lashes, and blushed skin rounded it all off.

Timothée also garnered praise for his daring and not-so-regular red-carpet look. The star went shirtless underneath a shimmering Louis Vuitton cropped blazer with laced cuffs, notch lapel collars, open front, and hundreds of sequin embellishments.

Timothée wore the blazer with fitted trousers, black shoes, statement rings and a layered necklace with panther pendant from Cartier. His messy hairdo and clean shave look added the extra dose of oomph to an already smoking hot look.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Zendaya and Timothée's film Dune was nominated in several categories and won over six Oscars.