Kristen Stewart ditches gown in true queen style, stuns in shorts and unbuttoned shirt with blazer at Oscars: See pics

Academy Awards nominee and a fashion icon in her own true style, Kristen Stewart, arrived on the Oscars 2022 red carpet looking stunning. The actor, known for her love for Chanel and quirky style, attended the awards ceremony in a one-of-a-kind look. The star ditched conventional red carpet wear and floor-length gowns and instead picked up an elegant shorts and blazer set. We have to take a moment to appreciate this fashion moment. And you should too.

Kristen, who attended the awards ceremony with her fiancée Dylan Meyer, is nominated for the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. Her fit for the occasion is by French luxury label Chanel, a brand she is associated with as a brand ambassador. Pictures and videos of Kristen's red carpet look have also gone viral on social media and for all the right reasons.

Kristen Stewart with her fiancée Dylan Meyer at the Oscars red carpet. (Reuters)

Kristen wore mini-length silk satin black hot shorts for her arrival at the Oscars 2022 ceremony. She teamed it with a matching black cropped blazer and a sheer white button-up shirt - which she wore unbuttoned - and black pumps. Statement-making jewellery, diamond rings and a long necklace rounded off Kristen's look for Hollywood's biggest night.

ALSO READ | Megan Thee Stallion makes Oscars debut in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's figure-hugging thigh-high slit gown: See pics

The Spencer actor completed her look with side-swept open blonde locks styled in soft waves, and for the glam picks, she opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, kohled eyes, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, and heavy mascara on the lashes.

Kristen's stylist Tara Swennen told Bazaar that it was the actor's idea to wear shorts on the red carpet. She said, "We were teetering between pants and shorts. But Kristen, being the fashion chameleon that she is, was like, 'Let's do it. Let's go for shorts'."

Meanwhile, Kristen's fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer appeared alongside the actor in a chic look and cheered for her at the event. She wore a cocoa brown silk satin blazer with matching fitted pants and a white button-down shirt, which she left open from the hem. Minimal make-up and dress shoes rounded off her look.

Kristen Stewart with her fiancée Dylan Meyer. (Reuters)

What do you think of Kristen's red carpet look?