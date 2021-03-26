Sapphire ring to golden hair: Kristen Stewart embodies Princess Diana in new pic

Princess Diana was the ultimate global fashion icon. From her royal gowns to casual looks featuring baggy sweatshirts and cycling shorts, every ensemble that she donned became a sensation and served as an inspiration for many at that time and it still does, even today. Not just her clothes, but her accessories as well have gone down in the history of fashion including her famous Sapphire engagement ring.

The same ring has been making headlines lately as a replica of it was recently seen on the fingers of actor Kristen Stewart. The Charlie's Angels actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Spencer in which she portrays the role of the late royal. And saying that the actor is embodying the character to the T won't be wrong. From whatever has been shared from the sets till now, including Kristen's looks and ensembles, the resemblance between the 30-year-old and Princess Diana is uncanny.

The recent image that was released from the sets of the Pablo Larraín-directed film shows the actor dressed in a beautiful tweed jacket over a pearl white turtle high-neck top romantically looking into the camera accompanied with a subtle smile. Another thing that blew everyone's mind was the replica of the Sapphire engagement ring that adorned the actor's finger. If you look carefully, you will also see Kristen wearing large pearl earrings which even the royal was spotted wearing a lot of times.

From her hair and makeup to clothes and accessories, Kristen Stewart has brought the people's princess to life. Not long ago, another image of the actor dressed as Princess Diana was released and it resulted in a similar media uproar. That image showed the actor dressed in a bright red coat over a satin black top with a hat and a delicate netting over her face.

Princess Diana's elder son Prince William proposed to his now-wife Kate Middleton with the famous ring and she still wears.

