From television fame to family life: Smriti Khanna reflects on acting, motherhood, and reinvention

Smriti Khanna, a former model, television actor, content creator, and entrepreneur, in a candid interview with HT Lifestyle, reflects on reinventing herself through every stage of life, without losing who she is. Smriti also gets candid about marriage, relationships, and motherhood.

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Smriti Khanna on navigating multiple careers Starting her career as a model and television actor before transitioning into content creation and entrepreneurship, Smriti Khanna has worn many hats. Sharing her journey, Smriti said, “Because I was an actor, I had that base as a content creator. I wasn't completely new to my audience. So I had a little bit of following already, and it became a little easier that way. So the transition was very smooth.”

Acting and content creation are two distinct careers, yet they are closely intertwined. “The only difference I feel when you're on the screen is that people don't know the real you. Here you're putting yourself out to the audience, showing your real life, showing your kids, your house, everything that you do. Because I'm also on YouTube, when we do vlogs, they can't be totally edited. There are times when people actually see everything raw, and I like to keep it like that because when I put myself out there, they should know the real me. So, it's not that I'm pretending or acting,” said Smriti.