Celebrity fashion designer Niti Bothra shares her ultimate guide to ethnic fashion, bridal trends and timeless style

Amidst evolving fashion trends, knowing what truly suits you is more important than chasing every new style. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, celebrity fashion designer Niti Bothra opened up on 2026 fashion trends, bridal style and wardrobe must-haves. Celebrity fashion designer Niti Bothra reveals what's in, what's out and what's worth investing in. (Niti Bothra)

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Known for her ethnic fashion brand LabelNiti, Niti Bothra is a celebrity fashion designer who is known for her blending of contemporary cuts with traditional Indian craftsmanship, featuring luxurious natural fabrics and hand-embroidered elements.