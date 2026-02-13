Isha Ambani stuns in champagne-gold and pastel pink bridal lehenga paired with magnificent diamond jewels: See pics

Isha Ambani was decked out in a regal champagne-gold and pastel pink bridal lehenga that was intricately embroidered with traditional motifs and delicate beadwork. The billowing ethnic skirt was paired with a matching short-sleeved blouse. It had a plunging neckline, as well as a bold backless design.

Taking to Instagram on February 13, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared pictures of Isha Ambani dressed in a custom couture look put together by Indian fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Isha was dressed in an intricately designed lehenga, but the star of the attire was her emerald and diamond jewellery.

When it comes to young Indian style icons, Isha Ambani’s name is hard to miss. The daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is one of the best players of the fashion game. She has created a niche of her own with her everyday style statement, championing Indian designers and stunning looks that are fit for the galleries.

The dress was completed with a sheer pink dupatta with fine-sewn floral motifs, draped gracefully across her shoulder. It adds a pop of colour to the ensemble and sets the tone for the jewels to stand out.

How she styled her look The focal point of Isha Ambani’s look is her jewels. Befitting of the Ambani name and a tribute to her mother Nita Ambani’s love of diamonds, Isha wore a magnificent diamond and emerald set from her own collection.

It comprises a statement necklace along with heavy jhumkas, a maang tikka, and sets of bangles. The striking combination of oversized emeralds and diamonds became the focal point of the entire look.

The final effect was further accentuated by Isha wearing classy and understated make-up. She balanced the grandeur of the attire by wearing a warm, smoky eye shadow, sharp eyeliner, a soft rose lipstick, and a flawless matte base. The tiny bindi on her forehead and her hair done in a middle-parted bun complete the sophisticated, timeless aesthetic.

About Isha Ambani Isha Ambani is the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She has a non-executive seat on the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited, and is adored for her lavish lifestyle and business endeavours.

She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, and has been married to Anand Piramal since December 2018. Isha and Anand share two children, Aadiya and Krishan, who were conceived through IVF.