Radhika Merchant in crystal ivory lehenga and luxe jewels turns into the prettiest desi princess for a family wedding

Styled by celebrity stylist Esther Pinto, the resham ivory lehenga set was custom-designed for Radhika Merchant at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's atelier. The handcrafted dress features a blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta.

“Revival at its Finest: Radhika Ambani makes an ethereal vision in a Resham handcrafted ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ,” they captioned the post. Radhika wore the ensemble to seemingly attend the wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's nephew, Vikram Salgaocar, who married Shweana Poy Raiturcar in Mumbai on Thursday.

Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla worked their magic for Radhika Merchant once again, dressing her in a gorgeous ivory lehenga set. On February 13, the designers shared pictures of the youngest bahu of the Ambani family on Instagram.

According to the designers, the off-white ghagra with mocha borders, from their ‘Shola’ collection, is hand-embroidered with the finest silk threads from the atelier. Its Resham work is adorned with an abundance of crystals and sequins. Additionally, the scalloped hem, A-line silhouette, and a high-rise embroidered waistline round off the design details.

Radhika wore it with an ivory blouse featuring a plunging U neckline, half-length sleeves with scalloped borders, crystal and sequin embellishments, a cropped hem, and delicate embroidery. Lastly, the choli and ghagra set was paired with a classic chikankari dupatta, adorned with scalloped borders and crystal embellishments.

The styling Esther and Radhika chose to add a pop of colour to the otherwise pristine white look with the jewels. Radhika wore a set decked with priceless diamonds, pearls, and emerald gemstones; it features a luxurious necklace, jhumki-styled earrings adorned with a matching ear chain, a mang tika, rings, and matching kadhas she wore on both hands.

Her hair and makeup were done by Sangeeta Hegde and Loveleen Ramchandani. For her luscious locks, they styled it in a centre parting, neatly pulled to form twisted crown braids and left loose at the back. As for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and a dainty green bindi.

About Radhika Merchant Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare, along with her parents.

She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. They tied the knot in 2024.