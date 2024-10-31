Tabu channels Bene Gesserit at Dune Prophecy premiere in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown that took a month to create

Tabu attended the star-studded world premiere of HBO's Dune: Prophecy at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. The actor opted for a modern take on Bene Gesserit as she dazzled in a black couture gown, custom-made by ace Indian designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Tabu attends the Dune: Prophecy world premiere and poses with Forest Whitaker.

Tabu attends the Dune: Prophecy world premiere

Tabu made a striking appearance at the Dune: Prophecy world premiere in the black Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gown. The popular fashion Instagram page Diet Sabya shared a video of Tabu from the world premiere and called the actor “Reverend Mother Tabu”. In the clip, the actor shared that the custom gown took a month to create. She also called Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ‘the most celebrated designers in India’. “I love them,” Tabu added in the end.

Decoding Tabu's look at the Dune: Prophecy premiere

The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla custom black gown is a one-of-a-kind couture piece that reimagines a classic Angrakha. According to Diet Sabya, it featured the revival of Abu Sandeep’s ‘Crushed Silk’ collection. It is made with pure Khadi silk and features a ‘crushed texture created by a secret artisanal signature technique discovered thirty-eight years ago’.

Tabu attends the Dune: Prophecy world premiere.

The off-shoulder plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, fitted bodice, cinched silhouette under the bust, and a flowy skirt underneath with a floor-grazing train rounded off the design elements of the floor-length crinkled dress. Tabu draped a matching black crinkled dupatta on her arms to complete the look.

She accessorised her look with a patterned black leather clutch and silver dangling earrings adorned with emeralds and crystals while completing her attire with stilettos. With her hair tied in a pulled-back bun, Tabu chose smokey eyes highlighted with shimmering silver tones, smudged kohl, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, muted pink lip gloss, rouge-tinted cheeks and glowing skin for the glam.

Meanwhile, Dune: Prophecy will start streaming on Jio Cinema from November 18. Tabu will be seen playing the pivotal role of Sister Francesca in the series. It is a prequel to Timothée Chalamet's Dune: Part One.