Kareena Kapoor's ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla suit set reminds internet of Geet from Jab We Met: Watch

Kareena Kapoor attended a charity event last night. The actor wore an elegant ivory salwar suit set designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the occasion. Her ensemble reminded the internet of her iconic character Geet from Jabe We Met. (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra brings 70s glam to Shantanu and Nikhil show as Zeenat Aman opens, Saba Azad sets the mood: Watch) Kareena Kapoor wears an ivory suit set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor, Brand Ambassador of UNICEF, attended the Jewellers For Hope (JFH) charity organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) last night. The paparazzi snippets from the event show Kareena posing for the cameras and having a gala time. She wore an elegant ivory short kurta, pants and a dupatta set designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Read on as we decode her look.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's ethnic look

The ivory kurta features a round neckline, silver sequin embellishments, intricate hand-embroidered kadhai on the borders, silver gota embroidery, full-length sleeves, side slits, a relaxed silhouette, and a thigh-length hem. Kareena paired the short kurta with flared palazzo pants featuring embellishments on the hem. Lastly, she completed the ensemble with a silk chikankari embroidered dupatta draped on the shoulder.

Kareena chose a diamond ring, embellished strapped high heels, and statement emerald earrings to accessorise the ethnic outfit. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, she opted for feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, smoky eyes, and a sleek bun.

How did the internet react?

Kareena garnered compliments from her fans over the traditional look for the charity event. One user complimented her smile, and another wrote, "Geet vibes." A fan commented, "The nawabi vibes are impeccable." Another remarked, “Queen energy.”

Kareena Kapoor congratulates Neeraj Chopra and Aman Sehrawat

Meanwhile, Kareena congratulated Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra and professional wrestler Aman Sehrawat for their silver and bronze medal wins. She called Neeraj a 'champion' in her Instagram stories.