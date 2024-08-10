Sidharth Malhotra brings 70s glam to Shantanu and Nikhil show as Zeenat Aman opens, Saba Azad sets the mood: Watch

Sidharth Malhotra turned showstopper last night for Shantanu & Nikhil as they showcased their latest couture collection with a 70s retro theme. The designer duo's luxe couture 2024 collection also saw Zeenat Aman opening the show and Saba Azad performing 70s music with Imaad Shah. (Also Read | Mira Rajput and her abs steal the show as she turns showstopper for JADE by Monica and Karishma in dazzling lehenga) Sidharth Malhotra, Zeenat Aman, and Saba Azad at Shantanu & Nikhil's 70s theme couture show. (Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra steal the spotlight during Shantanu & Nikhil's 2024 couture show

Designers Shantanu & Nikhil dressed Sidharth Malhotra in a chic tailored suit as he walked the ramp as their showstopper. The actor wore a black blazer and pants set featuring a velvety sheen. While the coat has full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, a tailored fitting, an open front, embroidered pattern on the front, and padded shoulders, the pants have a high waist, side pockets, and a flared fitting.

Sidharth wore the black velvet suit over a printed blouse reminiscent of the 70s bold glamour and quirky style. The draped shirt has ruffled collars with a slit extending to his waist and a blue and mustard print. The actor tucked it inside the pants to give a sleek look. He styled the ensemble with embellished dress shoes, a chain, a watch, and a side-parted hairdo.

Zeenat Aman opens the show and Saba Azad performs

Zeenat Aman opened the Shantanu & Nikhil 2024 couture show with a speech about the 70s. The veteran actor was a sight to behold in a printed high-neck blouse and black trousers.

Zeenat Aman opens Shantanu & Nikhil's couture show and Saba Azad performs at the showcase. (Instagram )

Zeenat Aman's top features a ruffled neckline, full-length trumpet sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette, while the pants have a flared fitting. She styled the ensemble with bracelets, pink shoes, fuchsia pink lips, glasses, and silver white tresses left loose in a side parting.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad and Imaad Shah crooned hits from the 70s during the show. Saba was even seen dancing with Sidharth during the performance. She wore a printed pink cropped blouse and flared black pants for the occasion. Centre-parted space buns, striking glam, and minimal accessories rounded off her look.