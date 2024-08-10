 Sidharth Malhotra brings 70s glam to Shantanu and Nikhil show as Zeenat Aman opens, Saba Azad sets the mood: Watch | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Sidharth Malhotra brings 70s glam to Shantanu and Nikhil show as Zeenat Aman opens, Saba Azad sets the mood: Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 10, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra turned showstopper for Shantanu & Nikhil's 70s theme couture show, while Zeenat Aman opened the showcase and Saba Azad performed.

Sidharth Malhotra turned showstopper last night for Shantanu & Nikhil as they showcased their latest couture collection with a 70s retro theme. The designer duo's luxe couture 2024 collection also saw Zeenat Aman opening the show and Saba Azad performing 70s music with Imaad Shah. (Also Read | Mira Rajput and her abs steal the show as she turns showstopper for JADE by Monica and Karishma in dazzling lehenga)

Sidharth Malhotra, Zeenat Aman, and Saba Azad at Shantanu & Nikhil's 70s theme couture show. (Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra, Zeenat Aman, and Saba Azad at Shantanu & Nikhil's 70s theme couture show. (Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra steal the spotlight during Shantanu & Nikhil's 2024 couture show

Designers Shantanu & Nikhil dressed Sidharth Malhotra in a chic tailored suit as he walked the ramp as their showstopper. The actor wore a black blazer and pants set featuring a velvety sheen. While the coat has full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, a tailored fitting, an open front, embroidered pattern on the front, and padded shoulders, the pants have a high waist, side pockets, and a flared fitting.

Sidharth wore the black velvet suit over a printed blouse reminiscent of the 70s bold glamour and quirky style. The draped shirt has ruffled collars with a slit extending to his waist and a blue and mustard print. The actor tucked it inside the pants to give a sleek look. He styled the ensemble with embellished dress shoes, a chain, a watch, and a side-parted hairdo.

Zeenat Aman opens the show and Saba Azad performs

Zeenat Aman opened the Shantanu & Nikhil 2024 couture show with a speech about the 70s. The veteran actor was a sight to behold in a printed high-neck blouse and black trousers.

Zeenat Aman opens Shantanu & Nikhil's couture show and Saba Azad performs at the showcase. (Instagram )
Zeenat Aman opens Shantanu & Nikhil's couture show and Saba Azad performs at the showcase. (Instagram )

Zeenat Aman's top features a ruffled neckline, full-length trumpet sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette, while the pants have a flared fitting. She styled the ensemble with bracelets, pink shoes, fuchsia pink lips, glasses, and silver white tresses left loose in a side parting.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad and Imaad Shah crooned hits from the 70s during the show. Saba was even seen dancing with Sidharth during the performance. She wore a printed pink cropped blouse and flared black pants for the occasion. Centre-parted space buns, striking glam, and minimal accessories rounded off her look.

Sidharth Malhotra brings 70s glam to Shantanu and Nikhil show as Zeenat Aman opens, Saba Azad sets the mood: Watch
