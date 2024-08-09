Shah Rukh Khan carries rare Hermes bag worth 10 lakh with stylish looks; see his expensive bag collection

The paparazzi clicked Shah Rukh Khan at the Mumbai airport today. The actor is travelling to Switzerland for an appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, where he will be honoured with a career achievement award. For his airport look, SRK opted for an uber-cool outfit, which he paired with a Hermes bag that cost a fortune. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Nita Ambani waves Indian flag, wears a chic blouse and denim jeans for outing with Akash Ambani in Paris) Shah Rukh Khan carrying the rare Hermes bag worth ₹ 8 lakh and ₹ 10 lakh. (Instagram )

Shah Rukh Khan carries an expensive Hermes bag to the airport

The paparazzi video of Shah Rukh Khan at the Mumbai airport shows him exiting his car and heading towards the airport entrance with his security. Shah Rukh wore a white crewneck T-shirt, acid-washed printed light-blue denim jeans, and an orange-black jacket for the airport look. He accessorised the ensemble with sneakers, a sleek chain, sunglasses, bracelets, a watch, and an over-the-body bag. The backpack's price will blow your mind.

Shah Rukh carried a rare Hermes fauve colour Hac a Dos PM backpack that retails at a massive price of 13,800 Canadian dollars (CAD), which means it costs approximately ₹8,43,388. The backpack features the signature Hermes buckle on the front and an adjustable shoulder strap.

The price of Shah Rukh Khan's Hermes bag. (Hermes)

Shah Rukh's expensive collection

It seems like King Khan enjoys the rare Hermes bag because the actor has a black edition of the same backpack in his accessory collection. In a post shared by Diet Sabya, SRK can be seen carrying the bag on two occasions - once with his son, Abram, at the airport and another time while attending Siddharth Anand's birthday bash earlier this month. While the tan edition costs ₹8 lakh, the black bag retails for USD 11,995 ( ₹10,06,816), according to Diet Sabya's post (see fourth slide).

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Shah Rukh's bag collection and showered him with praise in the comments. A fan called him "'BAG'SHAH". One user wrote, "He is winning the bag game better than the girlies!" Another commented, "Casually matching the bags to his shirts. Icon." A fan wrote, "It's SRK's world, we are just living in it."