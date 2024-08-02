Katrina Kaif chooses simple yellow suit, no makeup for airport look after Austria vacay. Watch

The paparazzi clicked Katrina Kaif outside the Mumbai airport today. For her arrival in the city, Katrina chose a simple yellow organza suit set. The actor, rumoured to be pregnant with her and Vicky Kaushal's first child, proved 'more is less' with her elegant ensemble. Read on as we decode her ethnic look. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in fresh-off-the-runway mini dress for Ulajh screening; internet compares it to 'rawa dosa') Katrina Kaif wears a simple yellow suit for her airport look. (Instagram )

Katrina Kaif wears a yellow suit set for her airport look

Katrina Kaif arrived in Mumbai today, and for her airport look, the actor chose a simple yellow suit set. The organza ensemble features an anarkali kurta, palazzo pants, and a dupatta. Her kurta has a V neckline, white and pink floral applique embroidery done on the neck and sleeves, a sheer overlay with silk lining, a relaxed silhouette, and full-length sheer sleeves.

Katrina paired the kurta with matching palazzo pants featuring intricate kadhai on the hem. Lastly, a pale yellow organza dupatta, draped on her shoulder and featuring scalloped embroidery and floral threadwork, completed the ensemble. She styled the ensemble with embroidered cream juttis, tinted sunnies, loose tresses, pink lips, and a glowing no-makeup look.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Katrina's simple look at the airport. One user commented under a paparazzi video, "Always favourite." Another wrote, "She is always elegant." A fan remarked, "She is so gorgeous."

About Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

Over the past few months, rumours about Katrina's pregnancy have been floating around. Recently, when Katrina made an appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, fans speculated that she was hiding her baby bump.

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot after dating for a few years. The couple got married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple wore Sabyasachi clothing for their special day.