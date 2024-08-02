Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in fresh-off-the-runway mini dress for Ulajh screening; internet compares it to 'rawa dosa'

Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of her upcoming film Ulajh last night. The star-studded event saw Rekha, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and other celebs in attendance. Janhvi wore a dazzling, fresh off-the-runway mini dress for the occasion. Internet compared it to a 'rawa dosa'. (Also Read | Isha Ambani joins new ‘bhabi’ Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani at Paris Olympics event in floral maxi dress. It costs...) Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a fresh-off-the-runway mini dress for Ulajh screening. (Instagram )

What did Janhvi Kapoor wear to the Ulajh screening?

The paparazzi captured Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of her movie Ulajh. The snippets show Janhvi posing for the paparazzi, greeting the guests, and sharing a sweet candid moment with Rekha. The actor wore a white mini dress for the occasion. It is a fresh off-the-runway look from Rimzim Dadu's latest collection, Stucco, which she showcased during India Couture Week. It takes inspiration from the timeless elegance of the Renaissance era.

While the original dress featured a see-through silhouette, Janhvi opted for a sheer lining underneath her structured ensemble. The mini dress features a deep off-the-shoulder neckline, a swirl embroidered pattern, a cinched waist, and a short hem length. She accessorised the ensemble with statement silver earrings, rings, and white pumps.

How did the internet react to Janhvi's dress?

Netizens compare Janhvi Kapoor's dress to a dosa. (Instagram )

Janhvi's dress created quite a buzz on social media. While her fans loved the look, other netizens compared it to a dosa. Followers on Diet Sabya's page called the dress' neer dosa' and 'rawa dosa'. A netizen joked, "Was wondering about tomorrow's breakfast— thanks for prompting." Another said, “Giving that old white crotchet tablecloth that we used to cover dining tables and TV's back in the day lol.”

A fan praised Janhvi's attire and wrote, "Hottie alert." Another commented, "My my my [fire emoji]." A user remarked, "She looks fantastic in all her outfits."

About Ulajh

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Ulajh stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and others. Scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, the film is slated for release on August 2.