Isha Ambani joins new ‘bhabi’ Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani at Paris Olympics event in floral maxi dress. It costs...

Isha Ambani recently attended a game during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The heiress was accompanied by newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, her husband Anand Piramal, and dad Mukesh Ambani. For the occasion, she wore a simple white floral print dress. Read on to know the price of the ensemble. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant rocks minimal look during Paris outing with Anant Ambani; gets goodbye hugs from Nita, Mukesh Ambani) Isha Ambani attends Paris Olympics with Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram )

Isha Ambani wears a floral maxi dress at the Paris Olympics: What is the cost?

Isha Ambani wore a white midi dress to attend the Paris Olympics with her family. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Hill House Home. It is available on the brand's official website and is called The Ellie Nap Dress. Adding the outfit to your closer will cost you approximately ₹20,448 (GBP 190).

The price of the midi dress Isha Ambani wore to the Paris Olympics. (hillhousehome.co.uk)

Decoding Isha Ambani's 2024 Paris Olympics look

Isha's Hill House Home white midi dress features a square neckline, elastic smocking on the bodice, ruffled shoulder sleeves, a tiered midi-length skirt, side pockets, and a figure-skimming silhouette. The pretty floral pattern in green, pink, blue and lavender hues added an elegant touch to Isha's ensemble.

Isha styled the midi dress with minimal accessories, including Hermes black slip-on sandals and diamond hoop earrings. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, the heiress chose darkened brows, a no-makeup look, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. She tied her tresses in a ponytail for a finishing touch.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Her siblings are Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Isha is married to Anand Piramal. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held on December 12, 2018. They have two children together - a son, Krishna, and a daughter, Aadiya. The kids are twins, and in a recent interview with Vogue, Isha Ambani revealed that she had her children through IVF, just like her mother, Nita Ambani.