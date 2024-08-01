Radhika Merchant rocks minimal look during Paris outing with Anant Ambani; gets goodbye hugs from Nita, Mukesh Ambani

The Ambani family travelled to Paris to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics. After Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding last month, the newlywed couple with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were spotted at the Olympics. Now, a new video of Anant and Radhika enjoying an outing in Paris is doing rounds. Check out what the couple wore. Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani in Paris. (Instagram )

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani enjoy an outing in Paris

Paparazzi videos show Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani enjoying an outing in Paris. The newly married couple were seen leaving their hotel together, enjoying a walk in Paris, attending a game during the Olympics, and exiting a Hermes store. They also greeted the media during their stroll.

What did Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wear?

Radhika Merchant chose a minimal look for her outing in Paris. She wore a colourful maxi dress in pleasing purple, pink, yellow, and lavender pastel tones. The sleeveless ensemble features a collared neckline, a cinched waist, a tiered skirt, and a relaxed silhouette. She styled the maxi with a ponytail, dainty earrings, slip-on sandals, and a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani wore a tropical-printed button-down shirt and navy blue shorts to complement his wife. He paired the ensemble with navy blue crew socks and sneakers.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani say goodbye to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Another video of the couple from the same day shows them bidding goodbye to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani outside their hotel. While Nita wore a purple co-ord ensemble featuring a button-down shirt and flared pants, Mukesh complemented her in a navy blue cardigan and pants. Nita styled her outfit with diamond earrings, a handbag, sunglasses, slip-on heels, loose tresses, and striking glam.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony last month. Their wedding festivities lasted three days, with global leaders, politicians, and celebrities in attendance.