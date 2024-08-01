 Radhika Merchant rocks minimal look during Paris outing with Anant Ambani; gets goodbye hugs from Nita, Mukesh Ambani | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Radhika Merchant rocks minimal look during Paris outing with Anant Ambani; gets goodbye hugs from Nita, Mukesh Ambani

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 01, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are in Pairs. During an outing with Anant, Radhika rocked a minimal look. Check out what the newlywed wore for the occasion.

The Ambani family travelled to Paris to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics. After Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding last month, the newlywed couple with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were spotted at the Olympics. Now, a new video of Anant and Radhika enjoying an outing in Paris is doing rounds. Check out what the couple wore.

Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani in Paris. (Instagram )
Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani in Paris. (Instagram )

(Also Read | Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna turn showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2024: Watch)

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani enjoy an outing in Paris

Paparazzi videos show Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani enjoying an outing in Paris. The newly married couple were seen leaving their hotel together, enjoying a walk in Paris, attending a game during the Olympics, and exiting a Hermes store. They also greeted the media during their stroll.

What did Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wear?

Radhika Merchant chose a minimal look for her outing in Paris. She wore a colourful maxi dress in pleasing purple, pink, yellow, and lavender pastel tones. The sleeveless ensemble features a collared neckline, a cinched waist, a tiered skirt, and a relaxed silhouette. She styled the maxi with a ponytail, dainty earrings, slip-on sandals, and a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani wore a tropical-printed button-down shirt and navy blue shorts to complement his wife. He paired the ensemble with navy blue crew socks and sneakers.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani say goodbye to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Another video of the couple from the same day shows them bidding goodbye to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani outside their hotel. While Nita wore a purple co-ord ensemble featuring a button-down shirt and flared pants, Mukesh complemented her in a navy blue cardigan and pants. Nita styled her outfit with diamond earrings, a handbag, sunglasses, slip-on heels, loose tresses, and striking glam.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony last month. Their wedding festivities lasted three days, with global leaders, politicians, and celebrities in attendance.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Radhika Merchant rocks minimal look during Paris outing with Anant Ambani; gets goodbye hugs from Nita, Mukesh Ambani
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On