Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna turn showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2024: Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 01, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2024. See what the two actors wore as showstoppers.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna turned showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2024. The designer presented their latest collection during the closing show for the Fashion Design Council (FDCI) X India Couture Week. (Also Read | Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘otherworldly’ collection steals the show at India Couture Week 2024)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal turn showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2024. (Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal turn showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2024. (Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna walk for Falguni Shane Peacock at ICW 2024

Falguni Shane Peacock presented their new collection, Rang Mahal, during the closing show at India Couture Week. The brand-new line - featuring luxurious silks, rich velvets, and intricate embroideries - draws inspiration from the regal and dreamy aspects of India's royal heritage. It also celebrates India's cultural diversity through symbols like parrots, peacocks, and palaces, according to the official page of FDCI.

What did Vicky and Rashmika wear as showstoppers?

Falguni Shane Peacock dressed Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in regal ethnic outfits as they walked the ramp as their showstoppers. While Vicky wore a cream embroidered sherwani, Rashmika dazzled in a stunning ivory lehenga set.

Vicky's cream sherwani jacket features intricate chikankari embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, slit bandhgala collar, front button closures, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fitting. The actor wore it over a matching short kurta and straight-fit silk pants. He completed the showstopper look with a trimmed beard, backswept hairdo, and embellished cream loafers.

(Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles as showstopper in ethereal ivory ensemble for Rimzim Dadu at India Couture Week 2024: Watch)

Meanwhile, Rashmika's dazzling ivory lehenga set features an embellished bralette featuring draped bejewelled sleeves, a tassel-adorned short hem, and a plunging neckline. An embellished dupatta attached to the shoulder formed a long train on the back. Meanwhile, the sequin-adorned lehenga decked with intricate embroidery and beautified with a heavy ghera completed the look.

Rashmika styled the ensemble with a mang tika, a matching hath phool, centre-parted loose tresses, winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, blush pink lips, and beaming highlighter.

About Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna turn showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2024: Watch
