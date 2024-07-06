Nita Ambani looks royal in pink Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet. Pics

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last night. The mother of the groom looked royal as she wore a gorgeous jewelled lehenga for the star-studded occasion, which saw a performance by Justin Beiber. Her ensemble is designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Read on as we decode the traditional ensemble. (Also Read | Isha Ambani wears three outfits for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: All the pics of her glamorous looks) Nita Ambani looks royal in a pink jewelled Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga she wore for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani turns royal in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga

The Instagram page of Falguni Shane Peacock posted Nita Ambani's pictures in their custom-designed jewelled lehenga with the caption, "The Beautiful Mrs Nita Ambani in custom @falgunishanepeacockindia Jewelled lehenga." The ensemble turned the groom-to-be's mother into a royal princess, with netizens praising her in the comments. One user wrote, "Nita Ma'am always steals the show." Another commented, "She never disappoints." A user remarked, "Outshining everyone! She is so regal."

Decoding Nita Ambani's pink Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga

The Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga features a blouse, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta. The A-line lehenga has a minimum flare, a scalloped hem, jewelled tassels adorned in a tiered design, blue sapphire gem embellishments, sequin embroidery, and silver resham work. She paired the skirt with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, jewelled sheer sleeves, and heavy embellishments on the bust.

Nita Ambani draped the matching sequin-embellished georgette dupatta like a saree pallu with her lehenga. She accessorised the jewelled lehenga set with a heavy choker necklace, floral-shaped earrings, a mang tika, matha patti, rings, and kadhas.

Nita chose smoky pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, a jewelled bindi, shimmering lavender nails, pink lip shade, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam. Lastly, she left her tresses loose in a centre parting, with soft blow-dried waves in the ends.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding festivities will continue till July 14.