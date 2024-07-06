Anant Ambani's sangeet ensemble has real gold, bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's lehenga has Swarovski crystal. Details

The Ambani family hosted a grand sangeet for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebrations were attended by friends, family, and many celebrities from the entertainment industry. The bride and groom-to-be chose ethnic ensembles designed by master couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The intricate details that went into creating the look will blow your mind. Read details inside. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani sangeet: All the best dressed celebs of the party, from Isha Ambani to Alia Bhatt) Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet: His ensemble features real gold and her lehenga has Swarovski crystals.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anant Ambani wears an outfit made of Gold; Radhika Merchant dazzles in a lehenga made of Swarovski crystals

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant made a stunning appearance at their sangeet ceremony held last night. While Anant wore a bandhgala jacket and pants set designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika was a lovely bride-to-be in an off-the-shoulder blouse and lehenga. According to the Instagram page of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anant's jacket is made from real gold, and Radhika's ensemble comes decked in shimmering Swarovski crystals!

Decoding Anant and Radhika's sangeet looks

Anant's black and gold bandhgala jacket features a split Mandarin collar, full-length sleeves, floral embellishments crafted from real gold, front button closures, and a tailored fitting. He styled it with a matching black kurta shirt and pants. Lastly, black dress shoes, hair tied in a ponytail, and a trimmed beard rounded off Anant's sangeet ceremony ensemble.

Radhika's beige and gold lehenga set features an off-the-shoulder blouse decked in Swarovski crystals, a cropped hem, and a fitted design. Her A-line lehenga has a minimum flair, a floor-length hem, and Swarovski crystal embellishments. She styled the ensemble with a green embellished silk dupatta, a diamond necklace featuring an emerald pendant, a bracelet, dainty earrings, centre-parted loose tresses, winged eyeliner, and minimal glam.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will tie the knot on July 12. The couple's wedding celebrations will continue till July 14.