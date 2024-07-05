Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Groom rocks a ponytail, bride shines in stunning lehenga

Anant Ambani rocked a ponytail while Radhika Merchant stunned in a lehenga for their sangeet on Friday evening. Anant wore a black and golden sherwani with black trousers. Radhika looked lovely by his side in an off-shoulder blouse and straight cut lehenga with minimal flair. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Couple makes stylish entry in custom outfits

Check out their video:

About Anant and Radhika's wedding

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12 after months-long pre-wedding festivities.

The pre-wedding festivities had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, and known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Jamnagar bash

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.