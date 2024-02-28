Anant Ambani on why he chose Jamnagar for wedding: ‘Modi's wed in India call'

Anant Ambani, son of the chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's - daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant - three-day pre-wedding festivities are slated to begin from March 1 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The duo, who have been engaged since January last year, will tie the knot on July 12. Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant(REUTERS)

Recently, Anant revealed why he chose Jamnagar as a wedding venue saying that it is his grandmother's birthplace and where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and his father started their business.

“I have grown up here, and it's my good fortune that we could plan the celebration here. This is my dadi's janmbhoomi and my dada and papa's karmbhoomi. And this is my home. My father often says that this is my dada's sasural (in-laws' house), and hence we are celebrating here. I also believe I am from Jamnagar, yahin ka nagarik hun,” Anant said during an exclusive interview with India Today.

Anant also said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Wed in India’ call. “It's a matter of pride and happiness when our PM said that one should get married in India,” he said during the interview.

Day 1 (March 1): The first day will be celebrated as 'An Evening in Everland' where guests are expected to wear elegant cocktail attire.

Day 2 (March 2): On the second day, the festivities will be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar with the theme ‘A Walk on the Wildside’. Reportedly, ‘jungle fever’ will be the dress code. Following this, the guests will proceed to 'Mela Rouge' - a potpourri of desi activities and the guests will wear South Asian attires.

Day 3 (March 3): The last day would witness two events - 'Tusker Trails' and ‘Hashtakshar’. The first event will be held outdoors where the guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for the final event, they will be dressed in ’heritage Indian attire'.

Who will attend the pre-wedding festivities?

The Ambanis and Merchants have invited several people from all walks of life, including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities. The guest list includes India's top billionaires including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bolloywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

The list also includes international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild.