Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: 2,500 dishes on menu

A lavish menu awaits guests at the upcoming pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3. The hospitality team is keen on accommodating guests' dietary needs and restrictions, urging them to share any preferences beforehand. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani (HT/File)

With a wide array of cuisines and special attention to dietary requirements, the event will likely be a delightful dining experience for all attendees.

According to reports, a dedicated team of over 25 chefs will be flown in from Indore to Jamnagar for the occasion.

The culinary highlight will be Indori cuisine, with an extensive menu including Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese dishes, alongside a variety of pan-Asian delicacies, the Director of the Jardin Hotel said in a media report.

Throughout the three-day celebration, a staggering 2,500 distinct dishes will grace the menu, ensuring a diverse culinary experience with no repeats. Breakfast will offer more than 70 choices, followed by over 250 options each for lunch and dinner. Additionally, special arrangements have been made to cater to vegan guests. Notably, midnight snacks will also be available, adding a unique touch to the gastronomic extravaganza.

As many as 1,000 guests are likely to attend the functions.

There are set to be around 85 midnight snacks which would be available for guests from 12am to 4am.

Anant Ambani — the son of Mukesh Ambani, widely recognised as India's wealthiest individual, and Nita Ambani — is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of prominent business magnate Viren A Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant.

Throughout the three-day affair, guests are anticipated to attend various themed functions, each with its suggested dress code outlined in the 'Event Guide' provided to the invitees.

The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

Distinguished personalities, encompassing business magnates, vocalists, actors, and athletes, are expected to grace the pre-wedding celebrations. The guest list boasts India's prominent billionaires such as Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, along with Bollywood megastars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. International business moguls like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, among others, are also anticipated to attend. Additionally, Hollywood pop icon Rihanna, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, is slated to captivate the audience with their performances.